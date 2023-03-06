Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $98,320.72 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,629 shares in the company, valued at $396,351.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TDOC stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

