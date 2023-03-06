Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $98,320.72 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,629 shares in the company, valued at $396,351.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TDOC stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.96.
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
