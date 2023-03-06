Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,838 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Toast by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Toast by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 135,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $2,589,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,999,190 shares of company stock worth $38,214,675. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

