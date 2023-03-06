Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 14,009 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $46,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

