Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 14,724 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) by 549.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $196.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.83. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $204,976 over the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Stories

