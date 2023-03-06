Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 16,977 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,282,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 877,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 531,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 492,083 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.83. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Noble Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.