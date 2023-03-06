Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,415,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Badger Meter by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,184,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,363 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BMI opened at $123.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average is $108.21. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

