Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 11,174 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 568.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $186,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday.

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.72%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

