Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $214,000 Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,067,000 after buying an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 25.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,207,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 242,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at $18,605,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 795,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $20.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently -416.67%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

