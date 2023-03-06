Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 1,289.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACRE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,512.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE opened at $11.55 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $630.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

