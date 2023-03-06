Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTM stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

