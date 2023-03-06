Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 2,540.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 333,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EVgo by 171.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in EVgo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

EVgo Stock Up 6.5 %

About EVgo

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

