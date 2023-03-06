Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 263.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 42,074 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,347.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 199,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 64,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. BTIG Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROIC opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Articles

