Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 1,599.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Domo were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Domo by 42.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 147,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Domo by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Domo by 67.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 12.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $547.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

