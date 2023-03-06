Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.