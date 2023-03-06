Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 13,142 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinterest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $3,474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,769,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,023 shares of company stock worth $27,128,365 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -175.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

