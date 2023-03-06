Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 7,560 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth $625,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in StoneCo by 47.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 566,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 182,592 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in StoneCo by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 136,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 49.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 33,470 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ STNE opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.23.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
