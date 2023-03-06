Truist Financial Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $98.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 89,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.