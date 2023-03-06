Truist Financial Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $235.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LOW. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.73 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.62.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

