UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) by 32,163.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.70% of KludeIn I Acquisition worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $856,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 34.8% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 692,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178,724 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

KludeIn I Acquisition Price Performance

INKA opened at $10.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

KludeIn I Acquisition Profile

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

