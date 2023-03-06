Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sells $260,693.30 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $31.84 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 147,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $1,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
