uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in uniQure by 108.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $21.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $135,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,069.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other uniQure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $135,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,069.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $65,349.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,754 shares of company stock worth $580,424. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QURE. Truist Financial upped their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

