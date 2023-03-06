Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Position Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNTY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $47,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $387,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 13,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $363,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,247.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $47,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,967 shares of company stock worth $831,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

UNTY opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $278.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.