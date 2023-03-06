Veritable L.P. Has $25.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28,260 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $104.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $972.46 billion, a PE ratio of -354.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

