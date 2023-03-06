Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,856 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,760 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

