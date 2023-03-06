Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,472 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

