Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 129.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after buying an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $145,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 103.0% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,682,000 after buying an additional 331,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,569 shares of company stock worth $13,538,660. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

NYSE IT opened at $333.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

