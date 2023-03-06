Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 21.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Affirm by 159.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 48.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $288,865.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,573 shares in the company, valued at $577,714.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $668,315. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $13.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.29.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

