Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 31,080 Shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,080 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Rowland Acquisition were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition by 39.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRAC stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

In other news, CEO David Brewster Williams bought 231,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,525.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,525.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

