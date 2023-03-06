Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Insider Activity at Enovis

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,113 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $60,780.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,971 shares of company stock worth $2,894,331. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

ENOV stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -288.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $123.32.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.