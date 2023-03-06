Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,120 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,741,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,288,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,898 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

