Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in US Foods by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in US Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in US Foods by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $38.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,492.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,152 shares of company stock worth $2,676,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

