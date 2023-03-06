Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 238,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in AutoNation by 17.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 67,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP raised its position in AutoNation by 98.1% during the third quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $140.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $158.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,191,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,191,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,322 shares of company stock valued at $67,189,590. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

