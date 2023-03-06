Verition Fund Management LLC Has $560,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $120.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

