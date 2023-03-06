Verition Fund Management LLC Has $561,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPP. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $40,154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 921,870 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.0% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,065,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after buying an additional 812,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HPP opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -256.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.