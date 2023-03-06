Verition Fund Management LLC Has $567,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,428 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 38,975 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:SM opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SM. Raymond James cut their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.