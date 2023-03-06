Verition Fund Management LLC Has $577,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,270 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,985. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

