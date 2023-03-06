Verition Fund Management LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 251,568 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BTU opened at $28.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $43,263,871.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,644,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770,084 shares of company stock valued at $81,073,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

