Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,312 shares of company stock worth $3,236,932. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

CGNX stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

