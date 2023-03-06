Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 148.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.62%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Articles

