Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $550,000 in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERE. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 143.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,487,000 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.52. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

