Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $600,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
NICE stock opened at $213.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.78. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87.
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
