Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $602,000 in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of BBAR opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.0162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

