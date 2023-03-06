Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $610,000 in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontier Investment alerts:

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FICV stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Frontier Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

About Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.