Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 381.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI opened at $70.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

