Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,196 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

