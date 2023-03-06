Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $171.80 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

