Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $587,000 Investment in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,215,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,014,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 288,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 888,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,023 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VET opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

