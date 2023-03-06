Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,344 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after acquiring an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $52.86 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

