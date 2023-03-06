Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 24,589 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,262,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,212,000 after acquiring an additional 197,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,870 shares of company stock worth $3,496,567. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

