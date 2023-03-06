Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 3,071 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 245.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

